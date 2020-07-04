Dream11 Team Prediction

GLL vs SS CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Guangzhou Long Lions vs Shanghai Sharks Match at 5:05 PM IST July 4 Saturday: Also Read - NMK vs XFT Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Nanjing Monkey Kings vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Match at 5:05 PM IST July 3 Friday

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - LFL vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Match at 5:05 PM IST July 2 Thursday

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Also Read - QE vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks Match at 1:00 PM IST July 2 Thursday

GLL vs SS My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: McCallum

Shooting Guard: Chen

Small Forward: Kai

Power Forward: Zheng

Centre: Dang

Starting Five

Guangzhou: Tianyi Yao (PG), Marcus Georges-Hunt (SG), Fengbo Liu (SF), Kai Guo (PF), Mingyang Sun (C)

Shanghai: Ray McCallum (PG), Hanchen Luo (SG), Xudong Luo (SF), Ying Zhu (PF), Chunjun Zhang (C)

Dream11

Guangzhou (GLL): ing-Chun Chen, Tianyi Yao, Yuezhuo Gu, Marcus Georges-Hunt, Jia Mingru, Fengbo Liu, Heng Yifeng, Tian Yuheng, Kai Guo, Zhun Zheng, Kun Si, Zhanwei Zhang, Mingyang Sun, Yongpeng Zhang, Yanzhe Li

Shanghai (SS): Ray McCallum, Wang Tong, Yongsheng Wu, Tang Zihao, Lingyuan Meng, Hanchen Luo, Yuchen Shi, Huang Xu, Zhou Yanxu, Xudong Luo, Mingxin Ju, Yan Peng, Liang Cai, Gen Li, Ying Zhu, Hanlin Dong, Chunjun Zhang, Zhaoxu Zhang

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GLL Dream11 Team/ SS Dream11 Team/ Guangzhou Dream11 Team/ Shanghai Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.