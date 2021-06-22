Dream11 Team Prediction GLO vs KET

South Group table-toppers Kent Spitfires will face Gloucestershire CCC in the Vitality T20 Blast on Tuesday. Kent has won five matches out of the six they have played whereas Gloucestershire CCC have managed two wins from six games so far.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Gloucestershire vs Kent will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 22.

Time: 11 PM IST IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

GLO vs KET My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Ryan Higgins, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond.

GLO vs KET Probable Playing 11s

Gloucestershire CCC Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall.

Kent Spitfires Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Alex Blake, Jordan Cox (WK), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Fred Klaassen, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, James Logan, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad.

GLO vs KET Squads

Gloucestershire CCC Glenn Phillips (WK), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott and George Hankins.

Kent Spitfires Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Alex Blake, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Fred Klaassen, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, James Logan, Jordan Cox (WK), Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Matt Quinn, Ollie Robinson, Darren Stevens and Grant Stewart.

