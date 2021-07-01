GLO vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Gloucestershire vs Somerset, 11:00 PM IST, July 1.

Gloucestershire is currently placed at third place in South Group of Vitality T20 Blast after winning five matches out of the nine they have played whereas Somerset is in fifth place after managing four wins from nine matches. Thus, it is expected to be a close contest between two evenly matched teams.

English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GLO vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, GLO vs SOM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GLO vs SOM Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – GLO vs SOM, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast, Dream11 Team Prediction Gloucestershire vs Somerset.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Gloucestershire vs Somerset will take place at 10:30 PM IST – July 1.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

GLO vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton, Devon Conway, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Marchant de Lange, David Payne, Craig Overton, Josh Shaw

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Devon Conway

GLO vs SOM Probable Playing 11s

Gloucestershire Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips (WK), Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall

Somerset Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

GLO vs SOM Squads

Gloucestershire Glenn Phillips (WK), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott and George Hankins.

Somerset Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller, Jack Brooks

