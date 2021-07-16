GLO vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GLO vs SUR at College Ground, Cheltenham: In an exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast, Surrey will lock horns with the Gloucestershire at the College Ground, Cheltenham on Friday. The English T20 Blast GLO vs SUR match will start at 7 PM IST IST – July 16. Gloucestershire are third in the English Blast South Group table. With 12 points under their belt, they are three points behind table-toppers Kent. Gloucestershire have a net run rate of 0.441. In their last T20 Blast game, Gloucestershire defeated Middlesex by ten runs. On the other hand, Surrey are fifth in the group standings with 13 points from as many matches. They have won and lost five games apiece, while three matches ended without a result. In their last match, Surrey suffered a humiliating defeat against Kent. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GLO vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, GLO vs SUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GLO vs SUR Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gloucestershire vs Surrey, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.Also Read - IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips Ireland vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at The Village 3:15 PM IST July 16 Friday

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Gloucestershire and Surrey will take place at 6:30 PM IST – July 16. Also Read - UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain- United CC vs Baneasa CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match 17 at Vlasiei Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST July 16 Friday

Time: 7 PM IST IST. Also Read - ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain - Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Harare Sports Club 1 PM IST July 16 Friday

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham.

GLO vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips, Jamie Smith

Batsmen – Chris Dent, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks (VC)

All-rounders – Jamie Overton, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell (C)

Bowlers – Josh Shaw, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty

GLO vs SUR Probable Playing 11s

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, James Bracey, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw.

Surrey: Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Tim David, Jordan Clark, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (C), Conor Mckerr, Dan Moriarty.

GLO vs SUR Squads

Surrey: Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Tim David, Jordan Clark, Gareth Batty (C), Conor McKerr, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Rikki Clarke, Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Reece Topley.

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, James Bracey, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Tom Price, Tom Lace.

