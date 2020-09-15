GLO vs WAS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire, Central Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GLO vs WAS at County Ground, Bristol: Central group Table-toppers Gloucestershire will be up against third-placed Warwickshire in the first match of the day.

Gloucestershire have played seven matches so far – won five and lost one whole one was washed out. They have 11 points and currently sitting at top in their group. On the other hand, Warwickshire, with four wins, two defeats and a washout from seven matches, have nine points.

The eighteen participating teams of the T20 Blast have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Gloucestershire and Warwickshire will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol



GLO vs WAS My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (vice-captain), Luke Fletcher (vice-captain), Keaton Jennings, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Chris Nash, Steven Mullaney, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Tom Bailey, Jake Ball

GLO vs WAS Squads

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (captain), Michael Burgess (wk), Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Jeetan Patel, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (captain), Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (wk), George Scott, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, George Hankins, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain

