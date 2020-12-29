Denying media reports that Cristiano Ronaldo gave his Player of the Year Award to Robert Lewandowski, Global Soccer Awards has clarified that it was indeed the Bayern Munich forward who was the original winner. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Georgina Rodriguez, Son CR7 Junior After Winning 'Player of The Century' at Global Soccer Awards in Dubai | PICS

At a glittering ceremony where Ronaldo was crowned as the Player of The Century, it was reported that after his name also featured as the winner of the player of the year 2020, the Portuguese decided to instead hand over the trophy to Lewandowski.

"Robert Lewandowski was named Player of the Year 2020 at last night's Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, thanks to a combination of votes from fans all over the world and votes from the Dubai Globe Soccer Jury," the organisers said in a statement on Monday.

“Lewandowski has had an exceptional season, being a top scorer of the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup and stacking up victories for his club, Bayern Munich,” it added.

The Polish also won the FIFA Men’s Player award earlier this month for scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances for Bayern during the 2019-20 season.

Pep Guardiola was named coach of the century while Real Madrid was named club of the century.

Fans from all over the world were invited to vote for their favourite nominees, with over 21 million votes reportedly cast across the various categories.

Here’s a list of all the winners

• Player of the Century (2001-2020): Cristiano Ronaldo

• Coach of the Century (2001-2020): Josep Guardiola

• Club of the Century (2001-2020): Real Madrid

• Agent of the Century (2001-2020): Jorge Mendes

• Top Title Winners of Middle East: Al-Ahly

• Player of the Year 2020: Robert Lewandowski

• Club of the Year 2020: Bayern Munich

• Coach of the Year 2020: Hans-Dieter Flick

• Player Career Award: Iker Casillas and Gerard Pique