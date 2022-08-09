GMY vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints

Time – August 09, 3 PM IST



Venue: SNRW Ground

GMY vs SS Dream11 Team

I Gunasekara, M Vishwanathan, V Lakshminarayana, A Rajapakshe, G Arumadura (C), S Chintanippu (V.C), I Muhammad, Aashish, D Kodithuwakku, S Akkneni, N Stanikzai

GMY vs SS Probable Playing XI

Gulbarga Mystics: Imran Muhammad, Indika Gunasekara (c and wk), Devin Wickramaratne, Ganidu Arumadura, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Nauman Stanikzai, Khaled Akakhil, Lukshan Perera, Shashith Siddi Haluge, Chathula Rabukkanage, Hilal Akef.

Shivamogga Strikers: Musthafa Muhammad, Shubham Patil (wk), Akila Rajapakshe, Bandi Saikrishna, Sandan Chintanippu, Ehsanullah Aluzai, Vaibhav Patil, Mohanraj Ramadossl, Davaseelan Ramamoorthy, Hammad Imran, Jayasagar Jagirapu.