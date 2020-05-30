Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Korean League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match GNGW vs JNB at Gangneung Stadium: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Korean League 2020, Gangwon FC will have a task in their hands when they host the defending champions Jeonbuk Motors in the match-week 4 at the Gangneung Stadium on Saturday (May 30). The Korean League 2020 match will kick-start at 1 PM (IST). Gangwon FC had a bright start to their campaign with a win. However, they have lost one game and drawn one respectively since then. They are currently sitting at the seventh position in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Jeonbuk Motors have had a brilliant start to their title defence. Living upto their billing as defending champions, Motors have won all of their three games so far. They are the only team to win all of their first three matches in the new season and deservingly sitting at the top of the table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Korean League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Korean League 2020 match between Gangwon FC and Jeonbuk FC will start at 1 PM IST.

Venue: Gangneung Stadium

My Dream11 Team

GK: S Beom-Keun

DEF: C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, S Kwang-Hun

MID: M Henrique, S Jun-Ho-II (VC), L Yeong-Jae, H Guk-Yeong

ST: H Kyo-Won, K Seung-Dae (C), J Jae-Wan

GNGW vs JNB Probable Playing XIs

Gangwon FC (Formation: 4-3-3): Lee Kwang-Yeon (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Kim Oh-Kyu, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Young-Bin; Lee Yeong-Jae, Han Kook-Young, Go Moo-Yol; Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Cho Jae-Wan.

Jeonbuk FC (Formation: 4-1-4-1): Song Bum-Keun (GK); Yong Lee, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Bo-Kyung, Kim Jin-Su; Son Joon-Ho; Kim Bo-Kyung, Takahiro Kunimoto, Lee Seung-Ki, Murilo Henrique; Lars Veldwijk.

GNGW vs JNB SQUADS

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors: Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-gook, Takahiro Kunimoto, Kim Jin-su, Ricardo Lopes Pereira, Murilo Henrique Pereira Rocha, Lee Yong, Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Seung-Gi, Choi Bo-kyung, Kim Min-jae, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Soo-bin, Kim Shin-wook, Song Bum-keun, Son Jun-ho, Cho Kyu-seong, Kim Min-hyeok, Choi Chul-soon, Hong Jeong-Ho, Edu, Han Kyo-won, Lee Bum-young, Jang Yun-ho, Jeong Hyuk, Hong Jeong-nam, Shin Hyung-min, Lee Ju-yong, Cho Sung-hwan, Oh Ban-suk, Park Won-jae, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Ko Moo-yeol, Kim Young-chan, Si-Heon Lee, Lim Jong-eun, Byeong-Geun Hwang, Yun Ji-hyeok, Lee Jae-myung, Jae-Seok Kim, Jeong-Hoon Kim, Seong-eun Na, Her Jun Ho, Sung-Yoon Lee, Se-Jin Myung, Dong-Gyun Ohng, Jae-Hyeong Lee, Park Jung-ho, Won-Jae Park, Seung-Min Yu.

