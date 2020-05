GNGW vs SE Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Gangwon FC vs FC Seoul, Korean Football League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match GNGW vs SE: The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Gangwon FC vs FC Seoul

When: May 10, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Chuncheon Songam Sports Town

GNGW vs SE My Dream11 Team

Kwang, Hyun, Ju, Nam, Hyeon, Jae, Kyeong, Osmar, Pesic, Chu (vice-captain), Seung (captain)

GNGW vs SE Squads

Gangwon FC: Jung Jo-gook, Lee Gwang-yeon, GOh Beom-Seok, Han Kook-young, Cho Jae-wan, Takahiro Nakazato, Shin Kwang-Hoon, Lee Yeong-jae, Kim Ji-hyeon, Jung Seung-yong, Jung Seok-hwa, Lee Hyeon-sik, Lee Jae-kwon, Valentinos Sielis, Kang Ji-hoon, Cho Ji-hun, Lee Min-soo, Seo Myeong-won, Han Yong-su, Jae-Gwan Lee, Ham Seokmin, Lee Tae-ho, Seung-Gyu Lee, Kim Hyeon-Ug, Ui-Su Gi, Min-Woo Jung, Ho-in Lee, Oh-Kyu Kim, Ji-Yong Jeong, Chi-Won Choi.

FC Seoul: Park Chu-young, Ju Se-jong, Aleksandar Pešić, Osmar, Go Yo-Han, Carlos Adriano de Sousa Cruz, Ikromjon Alibaev, Hwang Hyun-soo, Young-Wook Cho, Kim Jin-ya, Yu Sang-hun, Park Dong-Jin, Han Seung-gyu, Han Chan-hee, Ko Kwang-min, Jong-Gyu Yoon, Yang Han-been, Kim Won-sik, Kim Han-gil, Kim Nam-chun, Lee Woong-hee, Jeong Hyeon-cheol, Kim Won-Gun, Pak Min-gyu, Seong-Yoon Gwon, Han-min Jung, Joo-Sung Kim, Oh-Yeon Cha, Yu-min Yang,Min-Gyu Oh, Jong-Bum Baek, Seok-Yeong Jo, Min-Soo Kim, Sang-heui Kang.

