TOSS: The match toss between Golden Star & Bonn Blue Star will take place at 11:30 AM IST

Start Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Adeeb Sheeraz, Karan Brar (c), Shah Alam, Naeem Akhtar, MD Shafiullah(vc), Adeeb Asgher, Asad Mohammad, Haron Khan, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei, Vikram Jeet

GNS vs BBS Probable XI

Golden Star: Adeeb Sheeraz, Leela Gurugubelli, Paritosh Bairagi, Rahib Nawabi, Adeeb Asgher, Harsha Parupalli, Pankaj Kumar, Nadeem Abbasi, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei, Naeem Khan.

Bonn Blue Star: Zaheer Abbas, Karan Brar, Shah Alam, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Wajid, MD Shafiullah, Shabbir Ali, Rajvinder Singh, Farhan Shaukat, Haron Khan, Sumeet Gill.