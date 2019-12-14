Jofra Archer isn’t impressed by former West Indies international Tino Best’s observation regarding his dropping pace in just his second Test series of international career.

During the second Test between New Zealand and England, Best, on Twitter, had expressed his concerns whether the reduced speed was due to an injury Archer was carrying.

“Is anyone concerned @bbctms that Archer is bowling so slow and only in his second series???? Even in the 1st test pace was down ever tho he had so much rest before NZ tour ?? Is he HURT ?? like we need to take the Right Hand Fast and put him to Medium- Fast,” Best had tweeted last month.

Archer seems to have finally taken a notice of the comments and fired back on Friday. “The captain and I aren’t worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it,” a tweet from Archer read.

The captain and I aren’t worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it 👊🏾 https://t.co/Q70qij8nwL — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 13, 2019

However, Best wasn’t done yet and chided the 24-year-old Barbados-born pacer for not taking his ‘constructive criticism’ in the right spirit. “The problem with this generation is NO one can take constructive criticism I have the same issue with my son , every young person thinks when u speak to them it’s disrespectful wow , well u live and u learn according to the OLD folks,” he wrote.

But Archer was having none of it. He wrote that if Best was really concerned, he could have messaged him personally. “If that was really your intention you would of messaged me personally , Barbados isn’t big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter,” he said.

If that was really your intention you would of messaged me personally , Barbados isn’t big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/qfR0MD21m4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 13, 2019

Later, Archer retweeted a tweet that was a sly aim at Best as he indirectly accused the former fast bowler of being bitter and jealous.

People love to disguise jealousy and bitterness behind “ constructive criticism “ — Obsidian (@Bjovian__) December 13, 2019

Acher made his international debut earlier this year and has so far played 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and one T20I. In his brief international career so far, Archer is already a world cup winner, has two five-wicket hauls in Tests and considered to be one of the top fast bowler’s with Ian Bishop calling his technique as the best among the current generation.