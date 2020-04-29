Goa won’t halt preparations for the 36th National Games scheduled to be held in the state later this year despite on the ongoing health crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Take us Back: US Gets Maximum Repatriation Requests From Americans in India, Pakistan | Live Updates

In a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Goa Sports Secretary Ashok Kumar said they have decided to proceed ahead with the arrangements till May 31 post which an assessment of the situation with regards to the coronavirus will be done.

"The hosting of the National Games had come up for discussion with authorities and it has been internally decided to proceed with all required arrangements till May 31, 2020, post which, after assessing the Covid-19 situation at that point in time, and in consultation with IOA, a suitable decision could be arrived on the conduct of the National Games, for which the assured participation by the qualified teams will be the single most important factor," Kumar wrote in a recent letter to IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta.

The National Games were originally slated to be held back in November 2016 and the event has gone through multiple delays including shifting of venue away from Goa.

They are scheduled to be held from October 20-November 4 this year.

The fate of the games continues to hang in balance with India currently in the midst of an extended lockdown period with talks of furthering the restrictions in the backdrop of rising cases of infections across the country.

In this scenario, it looks doubtful whether they will be held at all considering it attracts participation of around 10,000 athletes from all over the country.