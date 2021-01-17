GOA vs RJS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Goa vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOA vs RJS at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, two cricketing powerhouses – Rajasthan and Goa will take on each other. With one win and two losses, Goa are at the third spot in the Elite D Group standings with 4 points to their name. They began the tournament with a loss against Madhya Pradesh in a close finish, their next two matches were a win and a loss respectively. On the other hand, Rajasthan has won all their three matches and are at the second spot in Group D standings with 12 points and they are just below Saurashtra on the basis of net run-rate. Their bowling attack looks dangerous with the likes of Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Goa and Rajasthan will take place at 11.30 AM IST.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Cuttack.

GOA vs RJS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Eknath Kerkar, Aditya Kaushik

Batters – Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar

All-Rounders – Mahipol Lomror, Amit Verma (C)

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar (vc), Ashok Dinda

GOA vs RJS Probable Playing XIs

Goa: Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma (C), Vaibhav Govekar, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Lakshay Garg, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda.

Rajasthan: Manender Singh (wk), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipol Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

GOA vs RJS Squads

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ashok Menaria (C), Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary.

Goa: Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma (C), Vaibhav Govekar, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Lakshay Garg, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda,

Amogh Sunil Desai, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker.

