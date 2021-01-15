GOA vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Goa vs Saurashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOA vs SAU at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: In another interesting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, Saurashtra will take on Goa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Friday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy GOA vs SAU match will start at 7 PM IST – January 15. Saurashtra started their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 campaign on a brilliant note. They defeated Services in the first game and went on to thrash Vidarbha by 79 runs in their second game. Their challenge lies in the form of Goa. Meanwhile, Goa started this season with a loss as Madhya Pradesh beat them in a high-scoring game. Goa fell six runs short while chasing 215. However, Goa could get past Services as they hunted down 161 with three balls to spare. The batting has looked good on paper while the bowling will need some consistency.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Goa and Saurashtra will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 15.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

GOA vs SAU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aditya Kaushik, Avi Barot (VC)

Batters – Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arpit Vasavada

All-Rounders – Darshan Misal, Prerak Mankad (C), Chirag Jani

Bowlers – Chetan Sakariya, Ashok Dinda, Jaydev Unadkat

GOA vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Goa: Amit Verma (C), Amogh Desasi, Heramb Parab, Aditya Kaushik, Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Shubham Dessai, Ashok Dinda, Darshan Misal, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai.

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Harvik Desai (wk), Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja.

GOA vs SAU Squads

Goa: Amogh Sunil Desai, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg , Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda, Heramb Parab, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Vaibhav Govekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker.

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Avi Barot, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Parth Chauhan, Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Devang Karamta, Parth Bhut, Krunal Karamchandani, Agnivesh Ayachi, Yuvraj Chudasama, Vandit Jivrajani, Divyaraj Chauhan, Himalaya Barad, Kushang Patel.

