GOA vs VID Dream11 Tips And Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Goa vs Vidarbha Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOA vs VID at Emerald High School Ground, Indore, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Vidarbha and Goa will take on each other on Tuesday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Goa vs Vidarbha match will begin at 12 PM IST – January 19. Goa are placed at the third position in the Elite Group D points table with two wins from four games. They successfully defended 155 runs in their last match against Rajasthan to register a 37-run victory. On the other hand, Vidarbha find themselves at the bottom of the Group D points table, having lost all their four games. They succumbed to Services in their last match while defending a total of 151 runs.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Goa and Vidarbha will take place at 11.30 AM IST.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Emerald High School Ground, Indore.

GOA vs VID My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Eknath Kerkar (C), Aditya Kaushik

Batters – Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath, Suyash Prabhudessai, Suhas Kauthankar

All-Rounders – Yash Rathod (vc), Amit Verma

Bowlers – Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Vijesh Prabhudessai

GOA vs VID Probable Playing XIs

Goa: Amit Verma (C), Lakshay Garg, Aditya Kaushik, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda, Darshan Misal, Amogh Sunil Desai, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Suyash Prabhudessai, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar.

Vidarbha: Jitesh Sharma (WK), Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Wadkar, Akshay Karnewar, Mohit Raut, Apoorv Wankhade, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare (C), Yash Rathod.

GOA vs VID Squads

Goa: Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma (C), Vaibhav Govekar, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Lakshay Garg, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda,

Amogh Sunil Desai, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker.

Vidarbha: Ganesh Satish, Nachiket Bhute, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod (wk), Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Akshay Wakhare (C), Apoorv Wankhade and Siddhesh Wath.

