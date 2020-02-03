If you think you can beat Cristiano Ronaldo at mind games, think again. The Juventus forward trumped Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski after converting two penalty kicks against him on Sunday despite the latter claiming he knew how to stop the superstar’s spot kicks.

In an interview ahead of the Serie A clash against holders Juventus, Dragowski said he has closely studied how Ronaldo takes penalties and has an idea where the Portuguese will shoot if he does take spot kicks against him.

“I studied Cristiano Ronaldo, I know how he shoots,” Dragowski had said. However, he refused to divulge any details saying Ronaldo might read what he has to say and will accordingly modify his strategy.

His wish was granted, not once but twice on Sunday.

Twice Juventus were awarded penalty kicks and on both occasions the four-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo stepped up and found the back of the net.

To his credit Dragowski guessed the direction of the first attempt correctly but it was out of his reach. However, he was completely outfoxed when the second chance came as Ronaldo drilled the ball to to the right whereas the Fiorentia stopper dived to left.

With the two goals, Ronaldo has now scored for Juventus in nine straight Serie A matches for Juventus and also completed half-century of goals in just 70 appearances.

“Cristiano continues to score, which is great for his mental conditioning. He is now almost 100% physically fit and he’s making a difference for us,” Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said after the match. “Rabiot is getting better, he is starting to play important games, we’ve noticed his growth for three or four games now. Douglas Costa is now training with more continuity and is improving his condition.”