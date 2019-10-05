Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Goalkeeper, Savita Punia, achieved the milestone of completing 200 International Caps for the country on Friday. She accomplished this distinction during India’s fifth and final match of their Tour to England, which took place against Great Britain in Marlow, England.

Since making her debut at the Spar Cup Four Nations Tournament in Durban, South Africa in 2009, Savita has come up the ranks and has cemented her place in the team with some top-quality performances over the years. Savita was 20-years-old at the time of making her senior team debut, as she caught the attention of the selectors during her junior days with some age-defying performances, and a sharp presence of mind.

Savita, 29, was adjudged the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the Hockey World League Round 2 in Canada in 2017, and was also part of the team that won the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2016. Earlier, Savita had also made two crucial saves in the Penalty Shoot-out game to hand India the Bronze Medal in the eighth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup which was held in Malaysia in 2013.

The Haryana goalkeeper also helped the team in winning the Gold Medal at the Women’s Asia Cup 2017 where she was awarded with the Best Goalkeeper Award, along with the Silver Medal at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018, and the Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

During her 10 years with the Indian team, Savita has also participated at the Rio Olympics 2016, and was also a member of the team that made it to the Quarter-Finals of the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 held in London. Her efforts and performances on the field led her to being conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2018.

“I would like to congratulate Savita on this huge honour of completing 200 International Caps for India. Ever since making her debut for the nation in 2009, she has been a rock at the back, and has been a role model for the youngsters to follow, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India, said while congratulating Savita.

“She has been an integral part of the women’s team that has improved over the years, and also helped the nation qualify for the Olympics after a gap of 36 years. She has made some crucial saves for India during her time with the team, and has helped the team in winning several accolades. I wish her the very best for the future.”