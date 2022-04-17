New Delhi: The Greatest Of All Times (GOAT) debate in football has been going on for decades. But there have been just a handful of players who have consistently been on the top of the list. Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have captured the imagination of millions across the globe with their footballing skills. Talking to Super Deportivo Radio, former Inter Milan and Uraguay striker, Alvaro Recoba, chose Lionel Messi as his pick for the much-debated title.Also Read - Diego Maradona And Inflation Trouble In India: A Peculiar Link | Explained

According to PSG Talk, Recoba said, "I did not see Pelé play. I did see Maradona play, but the best of all time is Messi, without a doubt. I saw in Messi, a player who 17 years ago was the best in every game. There were extraordinary players, but if they had the number of years that the guy had competing and being the best, no. I would pay a ticket to see Messi every Sunday."

He further added, "They hit him, and he gets up. He had to win the Copa América to be recognized because he was down. When 30 or 40 years go by, and they put the steps, he will be on top of everyone. Then Maradona, Ronaldo, and a huge number of players are going to come."

Playing for PSG

Messi put an end to his 21-year old career with FC Barcelona last summer and joined Paris Saing Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. However, his plan of winning the Champions League did not go as planned this season, when the team was knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16. Messi has won a maximum of 7 Ballon d’Or(s) to date.

He will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar later this year. One of the blemishes in his otherwise spotless career is the absence of a World Cup title with his team, Argentina. The closest he came to winning it was in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was denied the title by Germany. A late winner by Mario Gotze sent the hopes of millions of Messi fans down the drain. This year, Messi is expected to step on the field to put the last nail in the coffin.