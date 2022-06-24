New Delhi: It is that time of the year, when Lionel Messi fans pour in their best of wishes for the Argentine magician as the former Barcelona superstar turns 35 today. The PSG star is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and the fans can’t stop drooling over their idol’s birthday.Also Read - Did Lionel Messi Really Have a Bad Season For PSG?
Messi is said to have had the worst season in his career with PSG, but in Argentine colours he has won back to back international trophies in the past one year. Also Read - Lionel Messi Recalls Horror Time, Says 'Lungs Affected, Was Not Able To Run...'
Also Read - Not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi; Son Heung-min Picks Neymar as 'Best Player in The World'
Born on 24 June, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina, Messi signed up with Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and has since become one of the greatest footballers to have played the game.
The Argentine continues to set new benchmarks for the others to follow, some maybe untouchable. He overcame a potential career-threatening medical condition at a young age before he began his goalscoring spree and winning trophies both.
The 35-year-old made his debut for Barcelona on November 16, 2003, during a friendly against FC Porto and his official debut on October 16, 2004, against Espanyol in a 1-0 win.