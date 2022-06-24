New Delhi: It is that time of the year, when Lionel Messi fans pour in their best of wishes for the Argentine magician as the former Barcelona superstar turns 35 today. The PSG star is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and the fans can’t stop drooling over their idol’s birthday.Also Read - Did Lionel Messi Really Have a Bad Season For PSG?

Messi is said to have had the worst season in his career with PSG, but in Argentine colours he has won back to back international trophies in the past one year. Also Read - Lionel Messi Recalls Horror Time, Says 'Lungs Affected, Was Not Able To Run...'

God of football ❤️

Happy Birthday Leo Messi ❤️#LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/V4VaaBqH4b — Jimmy Paul (@ShuvankarPaul00) June 24, 2022

Also Read - Not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi; Son Heung-min Picks Neymar as 'Best Player in The World'

Happy birthday Leo Messi ❤️ may god always bless you with better health so that you can play untill lastness. Greatest player of all time,Lets hope for the best this year, we gonna blessed with a world cup❤️#legened#lotsofloveleomessi❤️#VamosArgentina#greatestofalltime pic.twitter.com/3LZbs0ojfy — ✍️दारी❣️ (@DariOfficial49) June 24, 2022

Happy b’day to the greatest of all time #messi man wts more luckier to hv been born and witnessed ur era,ur sucess,ur downfalls,those lifetime cherishable moments,the days were u ruled the whole football especially. #Messi #HappybirthdayMessi #Messi35 pic.twitter.com/rzoMVsert9 — Venky LS (@LsVenky) June 24, 2022

Christian Vieri: “Messi’s a magician. Harry Potter of soccer. When he stops playing I’m throwing my TVs away. I’m not going to work anymore on TV. I’m going to watch Netflix because when he stops there’s nothing else to watch.” Messi is 35 today. Happy birthday to the GOAT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pWtLClbQrR — R  (@Lionel30i) June 23, 2022

Born on 24 June, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina, Messi signed up with Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and has since become one of the greatest footballers to have played the game.

The Argentine continues to set new benchmarks for the others to follow, some maybe untouchable. He overcame a potential career-threatening medical condition at a young age before he began his goalscoring spree and winning trophies both.

The 35-year-old made his debut for Barcelona on November 16, 2003, during a friendly against FC Porto and his official debut on October 16, 2004, against Espanyol in a 1-0 win.