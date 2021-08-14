GOC vs AF Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malmo

Goteborg City vs Ariana AKIF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOC vs AF at Landskrona Cricket Club: In final of ECS T10 Malmo tournament, Goteborg City will take on Ariana AKIF at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Saturday. The ECS T10 Malmo GOC vs AF match will start at 7 PM IST – August 14. Goteborg have been the team to beat in the ECS T10 Malmo, with their win against Ariana CC signaling their intentions to clinch the trophy. However, they come across a strong Ariana AKIF side who have lost only one game in the ECS T10 Malmo, making for a mouth-watering summit clash in Malmo.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malmo toss between Goteborg City and Ariana AKIF will take place at 6:30 PM IST – August 14.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

GOC vs AF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Nusratullah Sultan, Shadhin Mahmud

Batsmen – Bashir Ahmed, Mahmood Babar, Abu Zar

All-rounders – Baz Mohammad Ayubi (VC), Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi (C)

Bowlers – Dawood Shirzad, Vikas Dixit, Yusuf Sahak

GOC vs AF Probable Playing XIs

Goteborg City: Abu Zar (C), Rahim Safi, Mahib Shahin, Shadhin Mahmud (wk), Qasir Mahmood, Avinash Ketty, Danyal Siddiqui, Harinder Singh, Hasibur Rahman, Umar Usman, Vikas Dixit.

Ariana AKIF: Abdul Naser, Bilal Abdul, Dharmendra Singh (C), Ihsan Shirzad (wk), Javid Khan, Khaled Mohammad, Krishna Digumurthy, Mahmood Hijazi, Rahatullah Rahatullah, Sedik Sahak and Sreekanth Medavarapu.

GOC vs AF Squads

Goteborg City: Umar Usman (wk), Rahim Safi, Abu Zar (C), Mahib Shahin, Danyal Siddiqui, Harinder Singh, Shadhin Mahmud (wk), Qasir Mahmood, Vikas Dixit, Hasibur Rahman, Avinash Ketty, Aslam Adnan, Joseph Pasam, Shehzad Aslam (wk), Mohammad Rahat, Dinesh Raju, Dharmendra Challapalli, Sachin Patkar, Asghar Khan, Manoj Revanth, Raheem Khan, Rejin Balachandran, Vimal Kumar, Ashad Ali.

Ariana AKIF: Dharmender Singh (C), Ihsanullah Sherzad(WK), Khaled Mohammad, Krishna Digumurthi, Javid Khan, Rahatullah, Mahmood Hijazi, Naser Baluch, Sedik Sahak, Bilal Abdul, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Paramjot Singh, Qaiser Mahmood, Yarmal Oryakhel, Pawan Kumar-II, Zabiullah Wardak, Imran Khan(WK), Mazhar Khan-II, Delawar Khan, Anudeep Gudimella, Hazrat Omed, Karandeep Singh, Farid Mohammad, Ayubkhan Azizi, Badar Munir-II, Malyar Babak, Mohammad Babak.

