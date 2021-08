Dream11 Team Prediction

GOC vs ARI, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malmo, Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain- Goteborg City vs Ariana CC, Playing XIs For Today’s at Landskrona CC at 12 PM IST August 14 Saturday:Also Read - GOC vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malmo: Captain, Vice-captain- Goteborg City vs Jonkoping, Playing XIs For Today's Quarter-Final 4 at Landskrona Cricket Club at 6 PM IST August 13 Friday

Goteborg City vs Ariana CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GOC vs ARI, ECS T10 Malmo, Goteborg City Dream11 Team Player List, Ariana CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Goteborg City vs Ariana CC, Fantasy Cricket Tips Goteborg City vs Ariana CC ECS T10 Malmo, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malmo. Also Read - ARI vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo Quarter-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Ariana CC vs Malmohus CC, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Landskrona Cricket Club at 12 PM IST August 13 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malmo toss between Goteborg City and Ariana CC will take place at 11:30 AM IST – August 14. Also Read - HSG vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malmo: Captain, Vice-captain- Hisingens CC vs Goteborg City, Playing XIs For Today's Match 40 at Landskrona Cricket Club at 6 PM IST August 12 Thursday

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

GOC vs ARI My Dream11 Team

Nusratullah Sultan (C), Mahmood Babar, Bashir Ahmed, Abu Zar, Baz Mohammad, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi (C), Yusuf Sahak, Absar Khan, Asghar Khan, Hasibur Rahman

Probable Playing XIs

Goteborg City

Rahim Safi, Mahib Shahin, Abu Zar (c), Shadhin Mahmud, Umar Usman / Shehzad Aslam (wk), Danyal Siddiqui, Sachin Patkar, Harinder Singh, Asghar Khan, Hasibur Rahman, Qasir Mahmood

Ariana CC

Mahmood Babar, Bashir Ahmed, Nusratullah Sultan (c & wk), Hamed Arabzai, Absar Khan, Atif Muhammad, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Wahid Sharifi, Yusuf Sahak, Jamal Daftani

SQUADS

Goteborg City: Abu Zar (C/wk), Danyal Siddiqui, Dharmendra Challapalli, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan, Mahib Shahin, Mohammad Rahat, Rahim Safi, Sachin Patkar, Vikas Dixit, Rejin Balachandran, Aslam adnan, Shehzad Aslam, Dinesh Raju.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GOC Dream11 Team/ ARI Dream11 Team/ Goteborg City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ariana CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malmo/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.