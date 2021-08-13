GOC vs JKP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malmo

Goteborg City vs Jonkoping Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GOC vs JKP at Landskrona Cricket Club: In quarterfinal 4 of ECS T10 Malmo tournament, Goteborg City will take on Jonkoping at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Friday. The ECS T10 Malmo GOC vs JKP match will start at 6 PM IST – August 13. Goteborg City had an outstanding run in the tournament so far, having finished at the top spot in the Group B standings with 14 points. On the other hand, Jonkoping got a perfect start with two consecutive wins, but thereafter, they lost five matches on the trot. Their final league fixture was abandoned in the mid-way of the match. Goteborg City vs Jonkoping Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GOC vs JKP, ECS T10 Malmo, Goteborg City Dream11 Team Player List, Jonkoping Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Goteborg City vs Jonkoping, Fantasy Cricket Tips Goteborg City vs Jonkoping ECS T10 Malmo, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malmo. Here is the ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOC vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction, GOC vs JKP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GOC vs JKP Probable XIs ECS T10 Malmo, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Goteborg City vs Jonkoping, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malmo.Also Read - ARI vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo Quarter-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Ariana CC vs Malmohus CC, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Landskrona Cricket Club at 12 PM IST August 13 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malmo toss between Goteborg City and Jonkoping will take place at 5:30 PM IST – August 13. Also Read - SHA vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pondicherry T20 Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain - Sharks XI vs Tigers XI, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at CA Siechem Ground 9:30 AM IST August 13 Friday

Time: 6 PM IST. Also Read - NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain- Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Probable XIs And Team News For Today's Match at Headingley 11:30 PM IST August 12 Thursday

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

GOC vs JKP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Abu Zar

Batsmen – Muhammad Ismail, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Danyal Siddiqui

All-rounders – Sahargul Shirzad, Zabiullah Zadran (VC), Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi (C)

Bowlers – Bhavya Patel, Asghar Khan, Hasibur Rahman

GOC vs JKP Probable Playing XIs

Goteborg City: Abu Zar (C), Aslam Adnan, Danyal Siddiqui, Harinder Singh, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan, Rahim Safi, Shadhin Mahmud, Sachin Patkar, Shehzad Aslam (wk), Vimal Kumar.

Jonkoping: Ahmed Sajjad, Muhammad Ismail (C), Mujahid Siddique, Rehman Babar (wk), Riaz Khan, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sheikh Asad, Talha Omer, Usman Ali, Zabiullah Zadran.

GOC vs JKP Squads

Goteborg City: Abu Zar (C/wk), Danyal Siddiqui, Dharmendra Challapalli, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan, Mahib Shahin, Mohammad Rahat, Rahim Safi, Sachin Patkar, Vikas Dixit, Rejin Balachandran, Aslam adnan, Shehzad Aslam, Dinesh Raju.

Jonkoping: Ahmed Sajjad, Muhammad Ismail (C), Mujahid Siddique, Rehman Babar (wk), Riaz Khan, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sheikh Asad, Talha Omer, Usman Ali, Zabiullah Zadran, Shhbham Kadam, Zubair Zia, Bhayva Patel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GOC Dream11 Team/ JKP Dream11 Team/ Goteborg City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Jonkoping Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malmo/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.