One of the title contenders and hosts England suffered a major setback in their bid to win their maiden World Cup. Chasing a modest total of 233, they were outplayed by Sri Lankan bowlers who bundled them for 212.

The Eoin Morgan-led side now find themselves in a tricky position with their remaining matches to be played against Australia, England and New Zealand and a defeat in ay one of them could harm their cause majorly. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, gifted themselves a great chance to qualify for the knock-outs as they have climbed up to the fifth position, trailing India by one point.

Sachin Tendulkar dropped a congratulatory message on Twitter right after the Lankans caused the biggest upset of the tournament. The Master tweeted, “Brilliant stuff from Sri Lanka. What they didn’t do with the bat, they more than compensated with the ball. Malinga and Co. were disciplined & troubled the batsmen. With England still needing to play Australia, New Zealand & India, the # CWC19 may throw up a few surprises. # ENGvSL”.

Brilliant stuff from Sri Lanka.

What they didn’t do with the bat, they more than compensated with the ball.

Malinga and Co. were disciplined & troubled the batsmen.

With England still needing to play Australia, New Zealand & India, the #CWC19 may throw up a few surprises.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/T4mHATZiz2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2019

As expected, the tweet gained numbers within minutes. Meanwhile, a Twitter handle named God posted the exact same message of Tendulkar and twitterverse went berserk. The fans started trolling ‘God’ heavily and said just by having the name doesn’t give anyone the right to copy from the real God that is Sachin Tendulkar.

Stop copying god of cricket. @sachin_rt — Crypto Beri⚡🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@CryptoBeri) June 21, 2019

You are not supposed to copy other Gods. Bad God. pic.twitter.com/Qq1XeJb5gI — Stephen Banz (@BanzStephen) June 21, 2019

Hahahahaha @sachin_rt I knew it!!!! — bhanu thakur (@bjthakur54) June 21, 2019

He indirectly meant to say that @sachin_rt is the God of cricket which infact is true tbh — Arslaan37 (@Arslaan87) June 21, 2019

Exactly…that’s why I kept that..sachin is the only god of cricket — 🇰@✒🍸🈷🎵 (@exPSYCHEting) June 21, 2019

These were among the many trolling tweets that ‘God’ had to endear just for committing the crime of copying from the real “God of Cricket”. However, earlier also the twitter handle named God, which has almost 6 million followers, had posted a message predicting India’s dominance in the World Cup.