Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has come out in the open and expressed his shock after BCCI send a Conflict of Interest notice to former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. Dravid is one of the most selfless, and honest individual in the circuit and for BCCI to raise a finger at him has surprised his ex-captain, Ganguly. Sourav has taken to his social handle to express his shock. He wrote, “New fashion in Indian cricket …..conflict of interest…Best way to remain in news …god help Indian cricket ……Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer”.

Sourav found support after he made the post from Harbhajan Singh, who has been a part of the same dressing-room in the past. He replied to Ganguly’s tweet and said, “Really ?? Don’t know where it’s heading to.. u can’t get a better person than him for Indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket needs their services for betterment.. yes god save Indian cricket”.

Earlier, a Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta filed a complaint against the former Indian cricketer, a BCCI source confirmed.

“BCCI Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain has sent a notice to Rahul Dravid last week after receiving a complaint. He has been given two weeks to reply over Conflict of Interest,” a BCCI source told ANI.