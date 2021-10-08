New Delhi: India won its 10th gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Championships, being held in Lima (Peru), after Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan outclassed Thailand’s Kanyakom Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn 9-1 in the mixed rapid fire event, according to information received here on Friday.Also Read - Junior Shooting Worlds: Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, And Rhythm Sangwan Strike Gold

Also winning silver on the day was the junior women's 50m rifle 3-positions (3P) team comprising Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishchal and Ayushi Podder, while the second Indian pair in mixed rapid fire pistol, Tejaswini and Anish Bhanwala, also won bronze, making it a total haul of 23 medal thus far with two more competition days remaining.

Vijayveer and Rhythm came through two rounds of qualifying to completely dominate their match against the Thai pair, not allowing them to win even one series.

The 3P women on the other hand went down fighting to a quality US trio tying at 43-43 at one stage to eventually go down 43-47.

In the mixed rapid fire bronze match, Tejaswini and Anish put it across a second Thai pair 10-8.

There are two medal events scheduled on Friday, the penultimate day of competition. India are leading the medals tally with 10 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals. USA is second with six gold.