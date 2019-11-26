The Gold Coast community was in a state of shock on Saturday when popular Queens cricketer Vikas Malhotra, aged 43, passed away after suffering a heart attack on the cricket field. After scoring 71 he developed chest pain while fielding and soon it turned fatal as he collapsed.

Malhotra was a Queens Cricket Club member for 20 years and was popular in Gold Coast.

Queens Cricket Club President Greg Chaplin in an interview following the cricketer’s death said, “He was an Aussie from the heart but always followed his Indian tradition. Also, he always wanted to be an Aussie and he did a good job.”

Malhotra had two sons who also desire to play for the club someday.