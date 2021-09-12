Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among a host of Tokyo Games participants who were felicitated by sports NGO, JSW Sports here.Also Read - Manika Batra Accuses National Coach Soumyadeep Roy of Match-Fixing During Tokyo Olympics 2020 Qualifiers

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia (bronze) and Ravi Dahiya (silver) were also felicitated along with the men's hockey team, which was represented by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, at a ceremony at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary on Saturday.

Mirabai Chanu (silver, weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze, boxing) and PV Sindhu (bronze, badminton) couldn't attend the event.

Other eight Tokyo Games participants who trained at the IIS were also felicitated. They are Sreeshankar Murali (Long jumper), Sushila Devi (Judoka), Vikas Krishan Yadav (Boxer), Satish Kumar (Boxer), Ashish Kumar (Boxer), Annu Rani (Javelin thrower), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) and Seema Bisla (wrestler).

The athletes were presented Rs 2.5 crore in total as a goodwill gesture by JSW for bringing laurels to the country, a release said.

“I am sure my gold medal is just the start of global success that athletes from here are bound to achieve,” Chopra said.