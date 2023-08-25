Top Recommended Stories

'Golden Arm Neeraj Chopra': Twitterati Hail India Javelin Thrower After 88.77m Throw In World Athletics Championship

The qualifying cut of the Budapest 2023, the 19th edition of the world athletics championships, men's javelin throw competition final is set at 83.00 m.

Published: August 25, 2023 2:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

'Golden Arm Neeraj Chopra': Twitterati Hail India Javelin Thrower After 88.77m Throw In World Athletics Championship

Budapest: Twitterati started lavishing praise on India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his first throw of 88.77m in Budapest on Friday to qualify for the final in the ongoing World Athletics Championship and also seal his berth in the upcoming Olympics which will be held in Paris in 2024.

The qualifying cut of the Budapest 2023, the 19th edition of the world athletics championships, men’s javelin throw competition final is set at 83.00 m.


Last year, the 25-year-old Tokyo Olympic medalist had won the silver medal at the World Championships in Eugene.

Here is how Twitterati reacted on Neeraj Chopra’s heroics in Budapest:

Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He is also the Diamond League winner.

