‘Golden Arm Neeraj Chopra’: Twitterati Hail India Javelin Thrower After 88.77m Throw In World Athletics Championship

The qualifying cut of the Budapest 2023, the 19th edition of the world athletics championships, men's javelin throw competition final is set at 83.00 m.

Budapest: Twitterati started lavishing praise on India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his first throw of 88.77m in Budapest on Friday to qualify for the final in the ongoing World Athletics Championship and also seal his berth in the upcoming Olympics which will be held in Paris in 2024.

Last year, the 25-year-old Tokyo Olympic medalist had won the silver medal at the World Championships in Eugene.

Here is how Twitterati reacted on Neeraj Chopra’s heroics in Budapest:

NEERAJ CHOPRA QUALIFIED INTO PARIS OLYMPICS 2024…!!!! 🇮🇳 The Golden Boy of India after throwing 88.77 m in the first attempt at Budapest 2023.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/L2qIntLZoO — Yasin 2.0 (@Yasinbruhip4) August 25, 2023

Best of luck champion for Paris Olympic.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/wpONPhMUX0 — A D I T Y A (@ft_adityaaa) August 25, 2023

Neeraj Chopra is unstoppable, He did this as he does so often. With this throw of 88.77,he has also Qualified for 2024 Olympics that’s to be held in paris.#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChamps #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/Jev5IOBIhk — 🦅 (@Hustler4CSK) August 25, 2023

Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He is also the Diamond League winner.

