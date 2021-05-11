Following a sensational season for Bayern Munich, star striker Robert Lewandowski finds himself ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland in the race for the prestigious European Golden Shoe. With 39 goals and 78 points to his name, he is well and truly on his way to bagging the coveted prize. Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is in the second spot with 28 goals and 56 points. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo: Three Options Left For Juventus Star After Turin Club Lose Champions League Spot

Messi is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus star has scored 27 goals and has 54 points. With three games left in LaLiga and Serie A, Messi and Ronaldo would feel they still in it with a shot. But, realistically – it would be a mountain to climb for them. Yet, one gets the feeling that with Barcelona playing lower-ranked teams in their remaining fixtures, one should not write off Messi, just yet.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe find themselves at No 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, there is much drama over the future of Messi and Ronaldo. Both the players could not help their side make the Champions League semis for the second consecutive year. With both players being ambitious, speculations are rife that they could be leaving their respective clubs.

There is nothing official about it yet, but talks are on, as per reports. While reports suggest that Messi – who came close to leaving Camp Nou – could be reuniting with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, similar rumours claim that Ronaldo could join hands with Zinedine Zidane.

One thing is for certain, the upcoming transfer season is going to be interesting.