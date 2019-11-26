On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai attacks, India cricket captain Virat Kohli has paid tributes to those who lost their lives during what is considered one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country.

On 26 November, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route before launching a series of coordinated attacks at various places including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

“Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten. 🙏🇮🇳” Kohli posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten. 🙏🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2019



The heavily armed terrorists opened fire indiscriminately that left 166 dead including security personnel and foreigners and over 300 injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes.

“On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families. A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

The attacks began on November 26 and lasted till November 29.