In a latest instalment of the ongoing feud between Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez, the Spaniard has termed the Paris Saint-Germain forward ‘trash’ on Twitter. Gonzalez was replying to a post on the microblogging site by Neymar wherein he had mocked the Marseille defender. Also Read - Football Transfer Rumours: Sergio Aguero to Mauricio Pochettino's PSG; Son Heung-min Becomes Zinedine Zidane's Prime Target at Real Madrid

The pair came face to face as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 to win the Trophee des Champions with manager Mauricio Pochettino winning his first silverware as manager just three games in charge of the French champions. Also Read - Lionel Messi Not Picked in L'Equipe's World 2020 XI: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski Make Coveted Team

During the clash, Gonzalez fouled Neymar on multiple occasions. Also Read - PSG Officially Announce Mauricio Pochettino as Their New Manager

Their bitterness goes back to a heated clash between the two teams last September when Neymar slapped Gonzalez in the back of the head with the Brazilian later claiming of being racially abused by the defender. However, Gonzalez had denied the claims and instead advised Neymar “to learn how to lose and accept it on the field.”

After Wednesday’s meeting, Neymar took a dig at Gonzalez who then replied, “My parents always taught me to take out the trash. Go OM always.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino has promised there’s lot to come and his first silverware is just the beginning.

“After ten days as a coach, three matches played and this final against our biggest rival, it’s very important to win,” Pochettino told Canal+. “More than the trophy, it is honour and pride that are most important for the club and for the fans. Little by little, the team is doing the things that I ask for. I’ve been here for two weeks and we’ve done a lot of preparation.”

“This is only the beginning. We believe that with time and work, we can install our ideas and that the progress will be good because the quality we have. We have little time to train but my players deserve this trophy, the recognition and they have adapted quickly to my requirements,” he added.

Neymar came on as substitute and converted a penalty which ended up being the winning goal. “He’s a special player and I’m very happy for him,” Pochettino said of Neymar. “He scored the winning goal and I’m happy with the overall performance of my team, who had a good game.”