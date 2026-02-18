Home

Sports

Good news for Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, star India cricketers set to play in THIS T20 league, not IPL...

Good news for Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, star India cricketers set to play in THIS T20 league, not IPL…

India stars Abhishek Sharma, SHubman Gill, and Srshdeep Singh, along with other Punjab cricketers, are set to take part in the state's domestic tournament.

Good news for Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill in middle of T20 World Cup 2026 (Picture Credit : X)

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is all set to host the Punjab Premier League (PPL) in June 2026. The state’s domestic T20 tournament will return with a new name and an updated format.

All six PPL teams will operate as franchises, with players acquired through an auction. Participation will be limited exclusively to Punjab-registered players.

Punjab top cricketers to feature in the league

Top Punjab stars are expected to feature in the T20 tournament which will includes India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, India’s no.1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, and star pacer Arshdeep Singh, who will be part of the marquee player lineup

The league will also feature other star Punjab players such as Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh. Young sensation Vihaan Malhotra, who played a key role in guiding the Ayush Mhatre-led Under-19 team to 2026 World Cup triumph will also feature in the lineup.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Alongside the senior stars, Punjab’s Under-23 cricketers will also get an opportunity to showcase their skills. In addition to the marquee players, the Punjab Premier League will feature several rising Punjab cricketers who have already made an impact in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Players such as Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Raman Dhir and Harpreet Brar are all set to feature in the T20 league. In addition other star performers like Salil Arora, Raghu Sharma, and several other promising players will also feature in the PPL.

Punjab Premier League to feature six franchises

All players will be selected through a draft system. They will be categorized into different price slabs, giving teams the opportunity to bid for their preferred picks.

Six franchises are set to compete in the Punjab Premier League 2026, with several prominent Punjab-based business houses and corporate groups eager to acquire ownership stakes and associate themselves with the state’s premier domestic T20 tournament.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.