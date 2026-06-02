Good news for Auqib Nabi Dar after poor season with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, BCCI have decided to…

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar went wicketless in IPL 2026 season after being bought for Rs 8.4 crore by Delhi Capitals.

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Auqib Nabi Dar failed to claim a single wicket in IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose non-selection in the Indian Test squad invited widespread criticism, has been summoned by the team management along with six others to bowl in the nets ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting on June 6. Besides Auqib, wiry UP leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has also been asked to bowl in the nets as the Afghanistan team is expected to have a few wrist spinners.

“Yes Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib but there are six others, who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna can’t go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.

Auqib, who got 60 wickets to become highest wicket-taker while guiding Jammu and Kashmir to Ranji Trophy triumph, was pipped by gangly Punjab paceman Gurnoor Brar in the Indian team. The J&K medium pacer’s omission had caused a furore with former India skipper and ex-chairman of selection committee Dilip Vengsarkar questioning the sanctity of Ranji Trophy if performances in the tournament weren’t rewarded.

The J&K pacer was bought for Rs 8.4 crore by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 mini auction last year. Nabi went wicket-less in the IPL 2026 season in the five matches he played for DC. It is understood that Auqib hasn’t yet been included in the 15-member squad but he is among the stand-bys.

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Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are three pacers in the 15 and only if one of the three has a niggle, will Auqib be included in the 15. The Indian team will have its first practice session on Tuesday afternoon but all the players, who were part of the IPL final, are unlikely to train on the opening day.

For the record, seven Gujarat Titans players (skipper Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar and Washington Sundar) are part of Test squad.

India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain) Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper)