Good news for Australia in middle to T20 World Cup 2026, THIS star player called up after Mitchell Marsh setback, he is…

Australia have suffered a major setback midway through the T20 World Cup 2026, with captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out of their opening match against Ireland.

New Delhi: Australia has suffered a big blow in middle of the T20 World Cup 2026 as captain Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the opening match of their campaign against Ireland on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Steve Smith has been added to the squad in Sri Lanka

However, batter Steve Smith has been added to the squad in Sri Lanka as a replacement option, while Travis Head will lead the side at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

“Yeah, there have been a couple (niggles), unfortunately. Marsh copped a blow at training a couple of days ago, and no one’s been willing to massage it out for him. So he’s the unfortunate one,” Tavis Head said at the toss.

Scans confirmed internal testicular bleeding

Marsh suffered a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week, resulting in pain and discomfort that have restricted his movement, the board said.

“Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice,” CA said in a statement.

“Standby player Steve Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required,” CA’s statement added.

Steve Smith last represented Australia in T20Is in February 2024 and continues to be a key member of Australia’s Test side, had been left out of the squad despite being in strong form, including his performances in the Big Bash League.

Australia’s camp hit by injury scare

Big-hitter Tim David will also miss the opening match as he currently recovering from a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has withdrawn with a back injury, while Josh Hazlewood failed to regain full fitness in time after battling Achilles and hamstring issues.

Talking about Australia’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener, Pacer Nathan Ellis delievered a sensation spell as he picked three-wicket haul guiding Australia crush Ireland by 67 runs in their group B fixture on Wednesday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

