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Good news for Babar and other Pakistan cricketers in middle of PSL 2026, T20 league set to be organised in THIS country from…

Good news for Babar and other Pakistan cricketers in middle of PSL 2026, T20 league set to be organised in THIS country from…

Pakistan Cricket Board are considering hosting matches of Pakistan Super League in a new country apart from Pakistan and United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan Super League matches could be held in Saudi Arabia soon. (Source: X)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation to build a stadium in Jeddah, a proposal that has already received approval from the PCB’s Governing Board. Sources within the PCB revealed that chairman Mohsin Naqvi is leading discussions with Saudi cricket officials, and an expression of interest for the stadium’s construction has already been submitted.

“The PCB wants to promote cricket in the Saudi Kingdom and also hold some Pakistan Super League matches there, but a final document is yet to be signed for starting work on the new stadium,” the source said.

PSL MOVES TO SAUDI ARABIA – PCB will build a cricket stadium in Saudi Arabia. – Saudi Arabia will host PSL matches in the future. (Saleem Khaliq) pic.twitter.com/cUmimY4jqf — Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) April 21, 2026

He added that discussions are underway to identify a suitable site for the stadium, which will feature floodlights and a seating capacity sufficient for top-level matches, including the potential to host PSL games. The source added that Saudi cricket officials had approached the PCB for the project, noting that the oil-rich kingdom has recently shown a growing interest in promoting cricket and has even explored the possibility of launching its own T20 league.

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“Talks are in the initial stages but PCB has made it clear it is on board with the Saudi body because of the brotherly ties between the two countries,” the source added.

“The PCB has shown interest because of the presence of a large Pakistani and other South Asian expatriate community in the kingdom,” the source added.

So far, the United Arab Emirates has been the primary international cricket hub in the Middle East, regularly hosting Tests, international fixtures, Asia Cup tournaments, the Indian Premier League, and even ICC Cricket World Cup matches, in addition to staging its own International League T20. The UAE has three established Test venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah – and between 2010 and 2019, it regularly hosted Pakistan’s home Tests and other international fixtures. The PSL was also launched in 2016 in Dubai, at a time when overseas players were reluctant to visit Pakistan due to security concerns.

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi are currently at the top of the Points Table in the PSL 2026 season with 7 wins in 8 matches with one no-result and 15 points so far. Multan Sultans are currently in 2nd place with 10 points from 7 matches.

Babar is the 2nd highest run-getter in PSL 2026 season with 401 runs in 7 matches while teammate Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer with 413 runs at an average of 59.

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