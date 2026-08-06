Good news for Babar Azam’s Pakistan after win over West Indies in 2nd Test, they have now…

Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated West Indies by eight wickets to level the two-match series at 1-1 on Wednesday.

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the 'Player of the Series' award with Justin Greaves. (Source: X)

West Indies vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test: Babar Azam’s Pakistan managed to end the two-match Test series vs West Indies on a high with an eight-wicket win to level the two-match series at 1-1. It was only the second win for Pakistan in the current World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The win was Babar Azam’s 9th win as skipper in 12 matches.

The win means Pakistan have managed to climb out from the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 Points Table, swapping places with West Indies. Babar Azam’s side now have two wins in six matches with a PCT of 22.22 and climbed to 8th place on the table.

West Indies have slipped down one place to ninth with a PCT of 20.83. WTC 2023-25 finalist Australia remain in top spot with seven wins in 8 matches so far with a PCT of 87.5. Defending champions South Africa are in second place with PCT of 75 while former winners New Zealand are in third with 72.22 PCT.

Check WTC 2025-27 Points Table after Pakistan’s win over West Indies HERE…

How the #WTC27 is shaping up after Pakistan’s victory over the West Indies More https://t.co/gW4kJw6IvO pic.twitter.com/XjHwfuuTGd — ICC (@ICC) August 6, 2026

Bangladesh are in 4th place on the Points Table currently with a PCT of 58.33 with 2 wins, a loss and a draw. Two-time WTC finalists India are wallowing in 5th place with a PCT of 48.15 after their 2-0 loss to South Africa at home.

Shubman Gill’s side will look to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the WTC final with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the two-match series beginning in Galle on August 15. A series whitewash for Team India against Sri Lanka will help them move to 59 in PCT and jump to 4th over Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka and England occupy sixth and seventh spots, with PCTs of 41.67 and 24.36, respectively. Pakistan ended their eight-match losing streak away from home in Test matches with a resounding eight-wicket victory at Port of Spain on Wednesday. Pakistan’s last win away from home came against Sri Lanka back in 2023.

The win also ended Pakistan four-game losing streak in Test cricket. West Indies had won the first Test match by 90 runs at Tarouba.

“Obviously, when you win the match as a team, you are satisfied. And as a captain, I’m satisfied. But the main thing is that we executed our plans. Under pressure in the first innings, the way Abdullah played, and then in the second innings, the way the spinners bowled, took early wickets and put pressure on the West Indies team. I think over the last three months we have prepared for the Test matches, so obviously when you do those things and perform, you’re always satisfied,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the win.

First innings centurion Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam, in his first series since being reappointed as captain after over 1000 days, led Pakistan to 77 for 2 with unbeaten knocks of 24 runs each as the visitors achieved victory shortly after lunch on Day 4 and drew the series 1-1.

“When we saw the pitch, we decided it was a proper spinner’s pitch, similar to Pakistan pitches. Then me and my coach, we decided to out one spinner and we rested our main bowlers because of the team combination. Our two spinners, young Ubaid Shah making his debut and the main thing was the way Mohammad Ali bowled with the new ball and the old ball. He put pressure on the West Indies team, and then Usman Ali bowled throughout the day and took wickets,” Babar added.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves jointly won the ‘Player of the Series’ award.