Good news for Brazil fans before FIFA World Cup 2026, star striker Neymar is…

Star Brazil striker and leading goal-scorer Neymar will be unavailable for his side's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Morocco on Saturday.

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Neymar is leading goal-scorer for Brazil with 79 goals to his name till date. (Source: Instagram)

Five-time champions Brazil have received a massive boost ahead of their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with regards to their star strike Neymar Jr’s fitness. Brazil, who are clubbed in Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, have been fretting over the availability of Neymar. But according to Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Neymar has been making good progress to get ‘fit’ and available for the tournament.

The CBF issued an update after Neymar underwent an MRI scan to assess his recovery from a ‘grade two calf strain’ in his right leg. The statement from Brazilian federation revealed that former Barcelona striker’s recuperation was ‘within the expected parameters’, adding that he would continue receiving treatment as part of a tailored program.

According to Xinhua news agency, the CBF did not reveal when the Santos star would be fit to play, but local media said he can be unavailable until at least the second group match. Brazil will open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco on Sunday, June 14 while their second fixture will be against Haiti on June 20.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Good news for Brazil football team, Neymar earns recall

What is Neymar Jr’s record in intenational football?

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances. But he has not played for the national team since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. The 34-year-old has endured a series of injuries, including the latest calf strain sustained while playing for Santos in May.

He was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ when Brazil won the 2013 Confederations Cup title on home soil with a win over Spain in the final. After putting behind the nightmare of FIFA World Cup 2014, when they lost to Germany 7-1, Neymar led Brazil team to a fairytale gold medal in the Rio Olympics 2016 edition.

OFFICIAL: Brazilian Federation statement on Neymar Jr conditions. “Neymar underwent MRI on Monday and tests showed a good evolution in his treatment — within the expected parameters”. “He will follow the recovery preparation process planned by the medical commission of the… pic.twitter.com/DncM7GVj63 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2026

He is also the top-scoring Brazilian player in the UEFA Champions League history with 43 strikes to his name and among top-20 goalscorers of all time in European tournament. Neymar won the Puskas Award trophy in 2011 aged just 19, thanks to his skilful run and delicate finish in a Brazilian league match against Flamengo.

Brazil will be competing at the FIFA World Cup for a record-extending 23rd time next year. Indeed, the Selecao are the only side to have featured in every edition of the global showpiece, which is set to be staged for the first time across three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Neymar has indicated the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting on Thursday, will be the last of his career. The 34-year-old made the statement in response to a social media post from FIFA showing images of Neymar’s career along with the words, “We’ve watched him grow up.”