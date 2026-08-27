Good news for cricket fans as Sehwag and Dravid are BACK in Indian team for…

India cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were last seen together in international cricket in January 2012.

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Indian legends Rahul Dravid (left) and Virender Sehwag. (Source: X)

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 2026: For the first time after January 2012, the names Sehwag and Dravid are set to feature in an Indians line-up. The last time that Indian legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were seen together in an playing 11 for Team India was against Australia in a Test match in Adelaide with the former India opener leading the side.

Now more than 14 years since that game, Indian cricket fans can look forward to Sehwag and Dravid turning out in Indian colours. The sons of legendary Indian cricketers – Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag – have been called up for India Under-19 squad for the One-day series against Australia beginning on September 18.

The BCCI junior selection committee picked separate squads for the three ‘one-day’ matches and two ‘multi-day’ games, with Lakshya Raichandani set to lead the ODI side and Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan named captain for the longer-format fixtures.

Both Anvay and Aaryavir will be part of only the ODI squad. It is a maiden India call-up for 18-year-old Aaryavir, who is currently playing in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 season for West Delhi Lions.

JUNIOR SEHWAG & JUNIOR DRAVID IN INDIAN TEAM – Aaryavir Sehwag & Anvay Dravid is part of Indian U-19 squad for the One Day series vs Australia U-19. pic.twitter.com/BNcyzyoO7K — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 27, 2026

Aaryavir had hit the headlines during the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024, smashing 297 against Meghalaya. Meanwhile Anvay, the younger son of former India captain and coach Dravid, retained his place in the ODI squad after being part of the Under-19 side that toured Sri Lanka last month.

The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka had scored 14 and 87 in the two youth ODIs he played during the tour. The three one-day matches and the first multi-day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while Ahmedabad will host the second multi-day game.

Virender Sehwag retired from international cricket with 17253 runs – 8586 runs in 104 Tests and 8273 runs in 251 ODI matches – while former India head coach Dravid had scored 24208 runs in international cricket – 13288 in Tests and 10889 runs in ODIs.

Squads

India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 2026 Schedule

1st One-day: September 18, 9am onwards at Rajkot

2nd One-day: September 21, 9am onwards at Rajkot

3rd One-day: September 23, 9am onwards at Rajkot

1st Multi-day: September 27 to 30, 930am onwards at Rajkot

2nd Multi-day: October 5 to 8, 930am onwards at Ahmedabad