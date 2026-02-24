Good news for cricket fans in middle T20 World Cup 2026, for semis and final ICC have announced...

Home

Fans can book seats for the first semi-final scheduled for March 4, the second semi-final set on March 5, and the final on March 8 as the tickets will be available from Tuesday, February 24.

T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be available from 7 pm IST on Tuesday, February 24. Fans can book seats for the first semi-final scheduled for March 4, the second semi-final set on March 5, and the final on March 8.

Semi-final 1 will be played at either the R. Premadasa Stadium or Eden Gardens, which depends on India and Pakistan’s qualification as the venue is yet to be finalised, while the Semi-final 2 is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Semi Final 1 to be played in Colombo or Kolkata

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play the first Semi-final match in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan fail to qualify but Sri Lanka make it through and are drawn against a team other than India, then Sri Lanka will play Semi-final 1 in Colombo.

If neither scenario takes place, or if India are drawn to face Sri Lanka, then Semi-final 1 will be held in Kolkata on the same date. The final is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad, but if Pakistan qualify for the title clash, the venue will shift to Colombo instead.

Ticket holder to get refund if the venue changes

Ticket holders will receive a refund if they buy tickets for a venue that does not host either the Semi-final 1 or the final.

There are only a few tickets available in each of the three match categories during this first round of sales, and reservations can be made on the official ticketing website.

Talking about the Super 8 stage, the match between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out, while England and South Africa secured victories against Sri Lanka and India respectively. Meanwhile, West Indies secured a massive 107-run win over Zimbabwe in their Group 1 Super clash to top Group 1 points table with an impressive net run rate. New Zealand and Pakistan are yet to start their Super 8 campaign.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

