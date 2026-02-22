Home

Sports

Good news for CSK as CEO drops exciting update on MS Dhonis IPL 2026 plans, says...

Good news for CSK as CEO drops exciting update on MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 plans, says…

MS Dhoni returns to Chennai Super Kings for another IPL season, bringing his experience and leadership back to the field.

Good news for CSK as CEO drops exciting update on MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 plans

After the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2026 all the attention will shift to cricket’s biggest spectacle, the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to start from March 15. All eyes will be on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as fans are eager to see how the team bounces back after a disappointing season in IPL 2025 as they ended at the bottom of the table last season.

CSK CEO Viswanathan has clarified his future

MS Dhoni will also draw significant attention, returning to action for the first time since IPL 2025. At 42, there has been numerous speculation all-around about whether the legend might retire before the tournament, but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has clarified his future.

“He will play, he will play,” Viswanathan told reporters when he was questioned about MS Dhoni’s future plan in the upcoming edition of the mega cash-rich league. It’s worth noting that Dhoni is no lomger the captain of the franchise, a role he stepped down from in IPL 2024. Ruturaj Gaikwad will take the charge as CSK’s captian for the 2026 season

MS Dhoni calls commentary “Challenging” due to player criticism

At a recent event, MS Dhoni was asked if he would take up commentary after retirement. He replied that the role is very challenging, as commentating on a match can sometimes result in excessive criticism of the players.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Commentary is very difficult. I feel there is a very fine line between describing the game and in that process getting into a zone where you start criticising individuals who are playing the game. It’s a very thin line,” Dhoni said.

“Often, you don’t even feel that what you are doing is may be borderline wrong. You would always like to be on the other side where you are describing the game. If you feel something is wrong you say it out,” he added.

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Andre Siddharth, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Sanju Samson (Traded From RR), Akeal Hossein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma (wk), Matthew Short, Aman Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.