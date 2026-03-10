Home

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 as THIS star player set a new record for Team India, his name is…

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, Team India created history as they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs and won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Not only this, the Indian team created history as they win their second consecutive T20 World Cup.

Star performers for Team India in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Each player performed brilliantly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, speaking about the final of the tournament against New Zealand. Star Indian players Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah performed brilliantly and helped their team to reach the second consecutive title.

Axar Patel’s brilliant bowling performance against New Zealand

But, there was one more player who destroyed New Zealand’s batting line-up with his fabulous bowling performance. Yes, you guessed it right, star Indian all-rounder, Axar Patel turned the game for the Indian team with impactful an bowling performance as he took three important wickets in the match and made the game for the Men in Blue like a piece of cake.

Axar Patel sets a new record for Team India

In the tournament, vice-captain, Axar Patel played seven matches for the Indian team as the co-hosts won all of them. However, Axar was rested in the match against South Africa, which Team India lost. With this victory, Axar set a unique record.

Axar Patel is a lucky charm of Team India as his presence helped them to win the last 20 ICC matches. This winning streak started in the T20 World Cup 2024 and continued until the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. However, Axar played a major role in the tournament for the Indian team.

Team India’s historic achievement in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

However, in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Team India defeated the Kiwis by 96 runs and registered one of the biggest and iconic victories. The Men in Blue won their maiden T20 World Cup title under legendary player MS Dhoni in 2007. The next title came under star batter Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in 2024.

