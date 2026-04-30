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Good news for Delhi Capitals in the middle of IPL 2026 as THIS star joins the team, his name is...

Good news for Delhi Capitals in the middle of IPL 2026 as THIS star joins the team, his name is…

Big update for Delhi Capitals fans ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Good news for DC ahead of RR clash in IPL 2026

Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) is set to play their ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, against Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. This match will be important for both teams as it will decide the race of qualification for both teams.

Delhi Capitals reflect poor performance in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) have played 8 matches in the tournament, winning three out of them, so far. Delhi Capitals had a poor season this year, as out of five, they have lost four matches. At the beginning of the tournament, the franchise got a great start as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). But, later on, they faced difficulties winning matches in the tournament. The franchise needs to win every match from now onwards to qualify for the knockout stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) have played nine matches in the tournament, winning six matches out of them. Rajasthan Royals hold fourth spot in the points table with 12 points.

Lungi Ngidi set to play against Rajasthan Royals

After these major setbacks in the tournament, there’s good news for Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) as the star South Africa player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Lungi Ngidi is fully fit and all set to be featured in Delhi Capitals’ squad against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

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In the recent viral clip, star Delhi Capitals players Kyle Jamieson and David MIller were seen welcoming him by saying, “Lungi is back. He’s back again. Look at him, he’s back.” However, after that, Lungi Ngidi started bowling in the net for Delhi Capitals’ next match against Rajasthan Royals.

How Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious injured against Punjab Kings?

Lungi Ngidi got a head injury while trying to catch the ball hit by Priyansh Arya during Delhi Capitals’ match against Punjab Kings on April 25. He fell badly on the ground and was taken to a hospital in Karol Bagh. Because of this injury, he could not continue playing the match and also missed the next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 27 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify after six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday

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