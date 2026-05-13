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Good news for Dhonis CSK ahead of IPL 2026 match vs LSG, BCCI have announced…

Good news for Dhoni’s CSK ahead of IPL 2026 match vs LSG, BCCI have announced…

Chennai Super Kings are set to face Lucknow Super Kings in their 12th match of the IPL 2026 season on Friday.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are set to face Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are firmly in the race to reach the Playoffs stage of the IPL 2026 season. CSK are currently in 5th place on the IPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points in 11 matches as they get ready to take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in a must-win clash on Friday.

After a spate of injuries to start off their season, including one to their former skipper MS Dhoni, CSK are finally starting to turn the tide. On Wednesday, ahead of CSK’s 12th match of the season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the signing of batter Macneil Noronha as replacement for their injured all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.

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The Chennai franchise lost the services of Ghosh after their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians earlier this month when the Tamil Nadu all-rounder fractured his foot. “Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh, who injured his right foot during their game against Mumbai Indians on May 3rd. He has been ruled out for the season,” a BCCI statement read.

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“Macneil Noronha will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for Ghosh. An all-rounder from Karnataka, Noronha was recently awarded the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the Naman awards for being the highest run-getter in the 2024-25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy. Following a stellar season, Noronha received a call-up from the Karnataka team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, wherein he featured in three games for his state,” the statement added.

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Noronha spent most of this childhood in the United Arab Emirates and has been a prolific batter in the CK Nayudu Trophy tournament with 1037 runs in eight innings. He was also part of the victorious Mangalore Dragons franchise in Maharaja Cup T20 league, claiming a couple of wickets in the title clash.

MS Dhoni set to travel to Lucknow

Meanwhile, there is some good news for the fans of CSK ahead of their IPL 2026 match vs LSG. Former captain Dhoni is set to travel with the side to Lucknow. It will be just the third time that Dhoni is travelling with the CSK side for an away fixture after visiting Hyderabad and Mumbai last month.

Dhoni is yet to feature in a single match in the IPL 2026 after suffering from a calf strain before CSK’s opening match of the season. He was signed up as an ‘uncapped’ player for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

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