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Good news for Dhonis fans ahead of IPL 2026 match between CSK and MI, star player will…

Good news for Dhoni’s fans ahead of IPL 2026 match between CSK and MI, star player will…

Good news for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans ahead of clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Good news for CSK fans ahead of clash vs MI

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are performing well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played 8 matches in the tournament so far, winning three out of them. Chennai Super Kings hold sixth spot in the points table with 6 points.

However, there’s good news for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach, Michael Hussey gave a major hint about MS Dhoni’s return to the squad.

“Hopefully he’ll be back as soon as possible. I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or maybe the next match after that, but he’s progressing really well. I know he’s been upping his running speeds and that was probably the sticking point.”

“I think we’re very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicket-keeping. But it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power, particularly towards the back end of an innings where he’s going to have to scamper those ones and twos.”

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“So as soon as he’s got the confidence in his calf, then I’m sure he’ll give it the tick to be ready to go. And so we’re kind of guided by him at the moment.”

“But we’re waiting. I think all of Chennai’s waiting. All the fans are waiting and hoping. We’re just waiting for him to sort of say, ‘Yep, okay, I’m confident in my leg now.”

Also Read: KL Rahul wants to ‘match’ THIS massive record of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League

Speaking about Chennai Super Kings’ last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, they played their last match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT), where they suffered a 4-wicket defeat. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, showcased a brilliant batting performance for CSK as he scored 74 runs off 60 balls. In his crucial knock, Gaikwad smashed six fours and four sixes.

However, star Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer and one of the finest players of all time, Kagiso Rabada was the ‘Player of the match’ as he took three wickets and conceded 25 runs in his four overs.

Also Read: Good news for Gujarat Titans after a win over RCB as Shubman Gill achieves a huge record, becomes…

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