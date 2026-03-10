Home

Sports

Good news for fans after Team Indias win in T20 World Cup 2026 as star player Kuldeep Yadav is set to...

Good news for fans after Team India’s win in T20 World Cup 2026 as star player Kuldeep Yadav is set to…

A big surprise for Kuldeep Yadav's fans after Team India won the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for Kuldeep Yadav fans

Team India defeated New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Team India win back to back ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

This 96-run victory helped them to win the title of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Not only this, the Men in Blue also created history after winning the T20 World Cup title for the second consecutive time, as in 2024, they defeated South Africa.

Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his fiancée Vanshika

Well, there is also great news for the Indian fans as the star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Kuldeep Yadav, is known for his unique variations and wicket-taking abilities. Kuldeep announced a big surprise for his fans as he is set to marry his fiancée Vanshika in Mussoorie on March 14. Kuldeep and Vanshika got engaged before the T20 World Cup 2026.

However, a big update came that the couple is also set for a grand reception party on March 17 at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. There are many cricketers, celebrities and politicians who are expected to join and enjoy their happiness and joy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who is Vanshika?

Kuldeep Yadav’s future wife, Vanshika, is a childhood friend of a star cricketer, who is a resident of Shyam Nagar, Kanpur and works at the LIC. The couple were childhood friends and decided to turn their friendship into love.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gets invitation

According to the report, Kuldeep Yadav’s father, Ram Singh Yadav, also invited Lucknow’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the star player’s wedding and reception.

Kuldeep Yadav got engaged on June 4, 2025, in Lucknow. He was in discussion about marrying after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. But reports claimed that Kuldeep’s wedding was scheduled for November. However, due to his busy schedule, the couple decided to marry just after the T20 World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav’s mehndi and haldi ceremony schedule

Kuldeep Yadav’s family friend and coach, Kapil Dev Pandey, also stated about the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies of the star player. Kuldeep’s mehndi and haldi ceremony is set to take place on March 13th at a resort in Mussoorie.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.