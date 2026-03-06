Good news for fans ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final as THIS star is set...

Home

Big surprise for fans ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final

Team India are all to face their well-known opponents New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This highly-intense match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmadabad.

All the fans are excited about this match. It will be interesting to see how team India defend their title once more. While, New Zealand’s main aim is to win their maiden trophy.

Superstar Ricky Martin to perform at T20 World Cup 2026 final

However, there is one more surprise for the fans. On Sunday, March 8, superstar and global icon, Ricky Martin will be there to perform for the closing ceremony of the tournament before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmadabad.

The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don’t want to miss! ✨#FeelTheThrill… pic.twitter.com/Wi18cfGuFb — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2026

Team India’s explosive batting performance against England

Speaking about the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between India and England. Both teams delivered spectacular performances in the semi-final. While batting first, star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sanju Samson showcased a great batting performance as he troubled the England bowling line-up. Samson scored 89 runs off 42 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes.

Other cricketers also played brilliantly, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma smashed big shots. However, their epic batting performance helped team India to add 253 runs on the board.

Jacob Bethell’s crucial knock for England in the semi-final

For England, star batter and young talent, Jacob Bethell performed brilliantly as he almost silenced the crowd present in Wankhede Stadium. Bethell scored 105 runs off 48 balls, including eight fours and seven boundaries. On the other hand, Will Jacks and Sam Curran also shared a great partnership with him.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya shine with the ball for India

However, their efforts failed in the end as the Men in Blue defeated them by 7 runs and qualified for the finals of the tournament. In this victory, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya played a major role for the Indian team as their last over spells gave a major setback to Harry Brook’s side.

