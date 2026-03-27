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Good news for fans as Ravichandran Ashwin fans, he is all set for IPL comeback with…

Good news for fans as Ravichandran Ashwin fans, he is all set for IPL comeback with…

Big update regarding Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for fans regarding Ravichandran Ashwin

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ravichandran Ashwin set to join commentary box for IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian cricketer and one of the finest spinners of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin will now be seen in the commentary box in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with some legendary players and cricket experts. He will entertain fans with his magical voice and deep understanding of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin played his last season for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings in 2025. It was the last season of Ashwin. But in this year’s edition, he will be seen joining JioHotstar’s Hindi commentary panel.

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Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL stats

Speaking about his career stats, Ravichandran Ashwin played 221 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and took 187 wickets. Now, he will be seen presenting his opinion and thoughts in the commentary box as he used to do on his YouTube channel “Ash ki Baat.”

Ravichandran Ashwin misses BBL due to injury and personal problems

The reason behind Ashwin’s retirement from the IPL was his high interest in foreign leagues and tournaments such as the ILT20 and BBL. According to the BCCI rule list, a retired player can only play such leagues. However, Ravichandran Ashwin won’t be able to attend the tournament due to his injury and personal reasons.

After a long break, Ravichandran Ashwin will be back in cricket, but not as a cricketer. He will be seen mesmerizing his fans in the commentary box.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s controversial remarks on Arjun Tendulkar ahead of IPL 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin was also in debate after his controversial remarks about the legendary player’s son Sachin Tendulkar as he said that he would likely be unable to make the Lucknow Super Giants’ playing eleven.

No opening ceremony for IPL 2026 opening match

Ahead of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a big and emotional decision as they decided to cancel the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opening ceremony due to the tragic event in Bengaluru.

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