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Good news for fans as Team India remain No.1 in ICC T20 rankings

Good news for fans as Team India remain No.1 in ICC T20 rankings

Big update for fans as Team India tops the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 rankings. Take a look and read the full story.

Team India remain No. 1 in ICC T20 rankings

The ICC T20 rankings have been released amid IPL 2026. The new rankings give 100% weighting to all matches played after May 2025 and 50% weighting to matches in the previous two years. Team India continues to dominate the new rankings.

Three-time World Cup winners India retained their top spot in the ICC T20 International rankings on Tuesday, while England and Australia are in second and third place, respectively. India made history in March by becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, winning it for a record third time. India co-hosted the tournament, played in February-March, along with Sri Lanka.

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The ICC stated, “The latest rankings give 100% weighting to all matches played after May 2025 and 50% weighting to matches in the previous two years.” The ICC said, “India, at the top with 275 points, has narrowed its lead over England (262 points) by one point, while Australia, at 258 points, has moved closer to England in third place. Two-time champions England have 262 points, while one-time champions Australia have 258 points.”

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The positions of the top seven teams in the ICC T20 International rankings remain unchanged. New Zealand (247), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240), and West Indies (233) remain in their respective positions. However, Sri Lanka (221) has lost six rating points, dropping to ninth. Bangladesh (225) has moved up one place to eighth, while Afghanistan (220) is in 10th, narrowing the gap between them and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe and Ireland are ranked 11th and 12th respectively.

The ICC said, “The United States, the emerging cricket power in North America, has gained six points, jumping two places to 13th, surpassing the Netherlands (14th) and Scotland (15th). Namibia remains in 16th place, while Nepal (17th) and Oman (19th) have gained one place each. They are followed by the UAE (18th) and Canada (20th).”

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