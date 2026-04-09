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Good news for fans, BCCI introduces new rule for IPL 2026 as only...

Good news for fans, BCCI introduces new rule for IPL 2026 as only…

BCCI sets a new rule for IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story to know more.

BCCI sets new rule for IPL 2026

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The match between both sides was filled with full chaos and thrilling moments, as in the end. Shubman Gill’s side defeated Delhi Capitals by 1 run and secured their first victory in the tournament.

BCCI sets new on-field rules for IPL 2026

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided a new rule for the IPL 2026.

The BCCI has implemented a new rule for IPL 2026 to restrict the movement of substitute and bench players during matches, as per a Cricbuzz report. According to the rule, only the 16 players listed in the match squad can enter the field, while the remaining players must stay inside the dugout.

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BCCI tightens rules to control on-field activity

The approach behind this rule would be to improve discipline on the field, but no official reason has been shared yet.

Teams have been told that only the 16 selected players can go on the field. Other players cannot come out, even for simple work like giving drinks or messages. Also, only five players wearing bibs can stand near the boundary at one time.

Teams informed about new on-field restrictions

“Instructions have been passed to us only recently that all substitutes cannot move around during the match,” team sources said.

They are also not allowed to carry drinks onto the field. Only the 16 named in the team for the match can do so. In addition to that, only five outside the playing XI can move around. The others can sit in the dugout, but cannot move between the boundary line and LED advertising boards,” they added.

Earlier, many players from the squad used to come on the field to help during matches. Now, the BCCI has made stricter rules to limit this movement and keep better control on the field.

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