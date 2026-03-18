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Good news for fans of Dhonis CSK before IPL 2026, star players from Kavya Marans SRH, GT and KKR will be…

Good news for fans of Dhoni’s CSK before IPL 2026, star players from Kavya Maran’s SRH, GT and KKR will be…

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are set to play their first home game of IPL 2026 in Chepauk against Punjab Kings on April 3.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are set to organise a reunion in Chepauk on March 22. (Photo: IANS)

MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings team are the joint-most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League with five titles to their name – same as Mumbai Indians. The fans CSK are set for a treat ahead of their IPL 2026 opener against Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

The owners of CSK have planned a special reunion event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, inviting some of the star players from their championship-winning teams over the years. bowling coach of Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad Muttiah Muralitharan, Gujarat Titans batting coach Matthew Hayden and Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Dwayne Bravo will be among the plethora of CSK stars who will be attending the reunion.

“It is just a pre-launch for the season and an exercise in fan engagement. There is nothing more to read into it,” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

Tickets are LIVE! ️

A never-before Super Kings spectacle awaits! Make sure you don’t miss the roaring night on March 22! Get your tickets on the CSK App/Website and the District App. Link : https://t.co/89XEDCsltM#WhistlePodu #Roar26 pic.twitter.com/Kj9IaBSpBI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 15, 2026

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The event will be attended by former cricketers who have been integral part of CSK franchise over the last 16 seasons in the Indian Premier League. According to the Cricbuzz report, around 19 or 20 former CSK cricketers are scheduled to attend the event including former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Murali Vijay.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from IPL last year will not be attending the as he will be out of the city. The CSK reunion is expected to be held from 4pm to 9pm IST on March 22. The event will also feature performance from Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman.

CSK have specially reached out to other IPL teams to check if their coaching staff can be released for a day. Muralitharan, who is part of coaching staff from Kavya Maran’s SRH team, has confirmed his attendance for the event.

“He will be travelling to Sri Lanka tomorrow and may attend on his return,” a source close to Muralitharan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

CSK and SRH owners Sun TV are currently embroiled in a court case involving use of songs from Rajinikanth’s hit movies like Jailer and Coolie at the Chepauk for the IPL games.

The reunion will be the first official event attended by new CSK recruit Sanju Samson. The ‘Player of the Tournament’ from T20 World Cup 2026 was traded from Rajasthan Royals to CSK for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Apart from Samson, his CSK and India teammate Shivam Dube will be attending the event as well.

CSK’s first home match is scheduled to take place on April 3 against IPL 2025 finalists Punjab Kings followed by their next home fixture against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

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